News

All





Soccer Mommy Shares New Single “newdemo” Sometimes, Forever Due Out June 24 via Loma Vista

Photography by Sophie Hur



Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a new single, “newdemo.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Sometimes, Forever, which will be out on June 24 via Loma Vista. Listen below.

Allison elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic. We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘newdemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record.”

Previously released singles from the album are “Shotgun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Unholy Affliction,” and “Bones,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Her most recent album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.