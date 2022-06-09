 Soccer Mommy Shares New Single “newdemo” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 9th, 2022  
Soccer Mommy Shares New Single “newdemo”

Sometimes, Forever Due Out June 24 via Loma Vista

Jun 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sophie Hur
Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has shared a new single, “newdemo.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Sometimes, Forever, which will be out on June 24 via Loma Vista. Listen below.

Allison elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I didn’t want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic. We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘newdemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record.”

Previously released singles from the album are “Shotgun,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, “Unholy Affliction,” and “Bones,” also one of our Songs of the Week. Her most recent album, color theory, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

There are no comments for this entry yet.

