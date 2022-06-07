News

Spacemoth Shares Video for New Single “Waves Come Crashing” No Past No Future Due Out July 22 via Wax Nine

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Spacemoth (the project of Maryam Qudus) has shared a video for her new single, “Waves Come Crashing.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, No Past No Future, which will be out on July 22 via Wax Nine. View the video, directed by Qudus alongside Kimber-Lee Alston, below.

“‘Waves Come Crashing’ was written during a period when I was haunted by the idea of losing my partner,” states Qudus in a press release. “I would lay awake at night and all I could think of was what if something happens to them tomorrow? While I was unable to shake these thoughts, I slowly realized my time spent worrying about loss was consuming the time we have together.”

