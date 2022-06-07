Spacemoth Shares Video for New Single “Waves Come Crashing”
No Past No Future Due Out July 22 via Wax Nine
Jun 07, 2022
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Spacemoth (the project of Maryam Qudus) has shared a video for her new single, “Waves Come Crashing.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, No Past No Future, which will be out on July 22 via Wax Nine. View the video, directed by Qudus alongside Kimber-Lee Alston, below.
“‘Waves Come Crashing’ was written during a period when I was haunted by the idea of losing my partner,” states Qudus in a press release. “I would lay awake at night and all I could think of was what if something happens to them tomorrow? While I was unable to shake these thoughts, I slowly realized my time spent worrying about loss was consuming the time we have together.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Fashion Club Shares New Single “Phantom English” (News) — Fashion Club
- Carly Rae Jepsen Announces North American Tour (News) — Carly Rae Jepsen, Empress Of
- Spacemoth Shares Video for New Single “Waves Come Crashing” (News) — Spacemoth
- Dead Can Dance Announce North American Tour (News) — Dead Can Dance
- Regina Spektor Shares New Single “Loveology” (News) — Regina Spektor
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.