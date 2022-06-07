 Spacemoth Shares Video for New Single “Waves Come Crashing” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 7th, 2022  
Subscribe

Spacemoth Shares Video for New Single “Waves Come Crashing”

No Past No Future Due Out July 22 via Wax Nine

Jun 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Pooneh Ghana
Bookmark and Share


Spacemoth (the project of Maryam Qudus) has shared a video for her new single, “Waves Come Crashing.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming debut album, No Past No Future, which will be out on July 22 via Wax Nine. View the video, directed by Qudus alongside Kimber-Lee Alston, below.

“‘Waves Come Crashing’ was written during a period when I was haunted by the idea of losing my partner,” states Qudus in a press release. “I would lay awake at night and all I could think of was what if something happens to them tomorrow? While I was unable to shake these thoughts, I slowly realized my time spent worrying about loss was consuming the time we have together.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent