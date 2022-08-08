Star Trek TV Shows Ranked from Best to Worst
Based on the number of seasons and the vibes.
Aug 08, 2022
Web Exclusive
A definitive ranking of every Star Trek series is an impossible task. Some segments of the fandom will always disagree with the ranking. To be clear, this is my—Steve King’s definitive ranking. I’ve watched every episode of Star Trek more times than I can count. I’ve written one or two things about it, and although sci-fi fantasy fans are a persnickety bunch, I tend to take the Bradley Nowell (of Sublime) approach: “I feel like I’m stoned. I feel like watching Star Trek and eating Chinese food or something.” In other words, lighten up, nerds.
This list will fluctuate as new shows debut and others falter. But this is still Star Trek we’re talking about. It’s all excellent. It just varies in degrees. Future seasons may render some of these rankings irrelevant. But for now, it’s the way I see things and I’m kind of an expert on the subject. Prepare to be enraged or to agree with a very stable genius.
Check out the whole list here.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Star Trek TV Shows Ranked from Best to Worst (News) —
- The Joy Formidable Announce Deluxe Edition of “Into the Blue,” Share New Track “Somewhere New” (News) — The Joy Formidable
- Aeon Station Postpones August Shows Due To Spinal Injury (News) — Aeon Station, The Wrens
- Tom Waits Announces Limited Edition Vinyl Releases of “Alice” and “Blood Money” (News) — Tom Waits
- Horsegirl Share New Video Documentary (News) — Horsegirl
Comments
Submit your commentCommenting is not available in this channel entry.
There are no comments for this entry yet.