 Star Trek TV Series Ranked from Best to Worst | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

Star Trek TV Shows Ranked from Best to Worst

Based on the number of seasons and the vibes.

Aug 08, 2022 By Steve King Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


A definitive ranking of every Star Trek series is an impossible task. Some segments of the fandom will always disagree with the ranking. To be clear, this is mySteve King’s definitive ranking. I’ve watched every episode of Star Trek more times than I can count. I’ve written one or two things about it, and although sci-fi fantasy fans are a persnickety bunch, I tend to take the Bradley Nowell (of Sublime) approach: “I feel like I’m stoned. I feel like watching Star Trek and eating Chinese food or something.” In other words, lighten up, nerds.

This list will fluctuate as new shows debut and others falter. But this is still Star Trek we’re talking about. It’s all excellent. It just varies in degrees. Future seasons may render some of these rankings irrelevant. But for now, it’s the way I see things and I’m kind of an expert on the subject. Prepare to be enraged or to agree with a very stable genius.

Check out the whole list here.



Comments

Submit your comment

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent