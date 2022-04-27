News

All





Stars Share New Single “Capelton Hill” From Capelton Hill Due Out May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK

Photography by Gaëlle Leroyer



Montreal indie-pop group Stars have shared a new single, “Capelton Hill.” It is the latest release from the group’s forthcoming album, From Capelton Hill, which will be out on May 27 via Last Gang/MNRK. Listen below.

In a press release, band member Torquill Campbell states: This song sounds like an ending. And maybe it is. It’s certainly a moment of looking back; at what we’ve done together, and what we’ve lost along the way. It focuses on this band’s enduring obsession: loss. The cost of loving somewhere or someone is the fact that you lose them. The last two years have taught us all a lot about loss: loss of loved ones, of time, of memories, of simple pleasures. That loss hurts. We’re all hurt, and there is no way around it; you can only go through it. Whether you’re 10 or 50, things change. But on Capelton Hill, maybe things can stay the same. For just one more year.”

Upon announcement of the new album in February, Stars shared the songs “Pretenders” and “Snowy Owl.” They later shared the singles “Build a Fire” and “Patterns.”

The band’s most recent album, There Is No Love In Fluorescent Light, came out in 2017.

Read our 2017 Just the Fax interview with Stars, where we interviewed band member Amy Millan via fax machine.

Read our regular 2017 interview with Stars.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.