News

All





Suede Share New Song “15 Again” Autofiction Due Out September 16 via BMG

Photography by Dean Chalkley



Suede are releasing a new album, Autofiction, on September 16 via BMG. Now they have shared its second single, “15 Again.” In a press release, frontman Brett Anderson describes it as “a song about falling in love with life for the first time.” Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Suede shared the album’s first single, “She Still Leads Me On,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The Britpop originators and survivors legally have to go by the name The London Suede in America, thanks to an American jazz singer also named Suede. Longtime collaborator Ed Buller, who has produced many of the band’s albums, including their first three, produced Autofiction. The album is the follow-up to 2018’s The Blue Hour.

Suede—Brett Anderson (vocals), Mat Osman (bass), Simon Gilbert (drums), Richard Oakes (guitars), and Neil Codling (keyboards)—began the album in a rehearsal studio in the Kings Cross area of London.

“Autofiction is our punk record,” Anderson said in a previous press release. “No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess.”

“Autofiction has a natural freshness, it’s where we want to be,” Anderson added.

“When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush,” said Osman. “That thing where you’re hanging on for dear life.”

“She Still Leads Me On” is about Anderson’s mother and the lyrics to Autofiction as a whole were fueled by Anderson’s two acclaimed autobiographies, 2018’s Coal Black Mornings and 2019’s Afternoons with the Blinds Drawn.

Suede initially broke-up in 2003 following the release of their poorly received fifth album, 2002’s A New Morning. They reformed in 2010 and made a full on comeback in 2013 with the release of Bloodsports, which was their first new album in over a decade and was very well-received by critics. That was followed by 2016’s Night Thoughts and 2018’s The Blue Hour. This makes Autofiction the band’s fourth album since reforming and ninth album overall (not counting 1997’s two-disc B-sides collection Sci-Fi Lullabies).

Read our review of The Blue Hour.

Read our interview with Suede on The Blue Hour.

Read our 2013 interview with Suede’s Brett Anderson on Bloodsports.

In 2019 we reflected on the 25th anniversary of Suede’s second album, Dog Man Star, and you read that retrospective here.

Suede Tour Dates:

September 2022 UK Record Shop Tour:

15 Banquet Records, Kingston (live performance) SOLD OUT

16 Rough Trade East, Shoreditch (live performance) SOLD OUT

17 Crash Records/Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (live performance) SOLD OUT

18 Rough Trade / Fleece, Bristol (live performance) SOLD OUT

19 HMV, Liverpool (signing and Q&A) SOLD OUT

19 HMV, Manchester (signing) SOLD OUT

20 Bear Tree Records, Sheffield (signing) SOLD OUT

20 Rough Trade, Nottingham (signing) SOLD OUT

21 Truck Records, Oxford (signing) SOLD OUT

21 Fopp, Cambridge (signing) SOLD OUT

22 Vinilo, Southampton (signing) SOLD OUT

22 HMV, Portsmouth (signing) SOLD OUT

October 2022 Intimate UK/EU Tour Dates:

05 Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

06 Electric Ballroom, London SOLD OUT

08 Melkweg – Oude Zaal, Amsterdam SOLD OUT

10 La Maroquinerie, Paris SOLD OUT

11 Gloria-Theatre, Cologne

12 Gruenspan, Hamburg

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.