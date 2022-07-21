News

All





Sun Ra Arkestra Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Somebody Else’s Idea” Living Sky Due Out October 7 via Omni Sound

Photography by Vladimir Radojicic



Sun Ra Arkestra have announced the release of a new album, Living Sky, which will be out on October 7 via Omni Sound. They have also shared the album’s lead single, “Somebody Else’s Idea.” Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

“‘Somebody Else’s Idea’ is an affirmation that the world I live in is a world that I can change,” states baritone saxophonist Knoel Scott in a press release. “The first part of change is not accepting the status, the so called status quo. In rejecting the status quo, I free myself to the possibilities which range amongst the infinite. It is our desire. There are those who listen to our music who also embrace the possibilities which range beyond the limits of the impossible.”

The band’s previous album, Swirling, came out in 2020.

Living Sky Tracklist:

1. Chopin

2. Somebody Else’s Idea

3. Day of the Living Sky

4. Marshall’s Groove

5. Night of the Living Sky

6. Firefly

7. Wish Upon A Star

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.