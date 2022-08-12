Sylvan Esso Release New Album, Share Video For “Echo Party”
No Rules Sandy Out Today via Loma Vista
Aug 12, 2022
Photography by Brian Karlsson
Sylvan Esso (the duo of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn) have released a new album, No Rules Sandy, today via Loma Vista. They have also shared a video for the album track “Echo Party.” View the Lindsey Nico Mann-directed video and stream the new album below.
Upon announcement of the album in July, Sylvan Esso shared the song “Didn’t Care.”
Sylvan Esso’s previous album, Free Love, came out in 2020 via Loma Vista.
The A’s, a new duo consisting of Meath and Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig, released their debut album, Fruit, last month via Psychic Hotline.
