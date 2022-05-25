 Tallies Share Video for New Single “Special” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 25th, 2022  
Tallies Share Video for New Single “Special”

Patina Due Out July 29 via Kanine

May 25, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Toronto-based band Tallies have shared a video for their new single “Special.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Patina, which will be out on July 29 via Kanine. View the Justis Krar-directed video below.

In a press release, singer Sarah Cogan states: “‘Special’ is about longing to be seen and heard by those who matter to you most. Sometimes feeling invisible is particularly painful when the indifference comes from someone whose opinion means a lot to you.”

Patina was produced by Graham Walsh and Dylan Frankland. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the song “Hearts Underground.”

Earlier this year, the band shared the songs “Wound Up Tight” and “Heaven’s Touch.”

