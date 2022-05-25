Tallies Share Video for New Single “Special”
Patina Due Out July 29 via Kanine
Toronto-based band Tallies have shared a video for their new single “Special.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Patina, which will be out on July 29 via Kanine. View the Justis Krar-directed video below.
In a press release, singer Sarah Cogan states: “‘Special’ is about longing to be seen and heard by those who matter to you most. Sometimes feeling invisible is particularly painful when the indifference comes from someone whose opinion means a lot to you.”
Patina was produced by Graham Walsh and Dylan Frankland. Upon announcement of the album, the band shared the song “Hearts Underground.”
Earlier this year, the band shared the songs “Wound Up Tight” and “Heaven’s Touch.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Tallies Share Video for New Single “Special” (News) — Tallies
- Superorganism Share Video for New Single “On & On” (News) — Superorganism
- Lord Huron Release Deluxe Edition of “Long Lost,” Share Innovative Music Video for Two New Songs (News) — Lord Huron
- Belief (Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint and Boom Bip) Share New Single “Art of Love” (News) — Belief, Warpaint
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Cadence Weapon (News) — Cadence Weapon, Why Not Both Podcast
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.