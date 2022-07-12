The Black Angels Share New Single “Firefly”
Wilderness of Mirrors Due Out September 16 via Partisan
Jul 12, 2022
Photography by Pooneh Ghana
The Black Angels have shared a new single, “Firefly,” featuring Thievery Corporation’s LouLou Ghelichkani. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, Wilderness of Mirrors, which will be out on September 16 via Partisan. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “El Jardin.”
