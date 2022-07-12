News

The Black Angels Share New Single “Firefly” Wilderness of Mirrors Due Out September 16 via Partisan

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



The Black Angels have shared a new single, “Firefly,” featuring Thievery Corporation’s LouLou Ghelichkani. It is the latest release from the band’s forthcoming album, Wilderness of Mirrors, which will be out on September 16 via Partisan. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “El Jardin.”

