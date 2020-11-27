News

All





The Go! Team Share New Song “Look Outside (A New Year’s Coming)” From Upcoming Compilation Lost Christmas Due Out December 4 via Memphis Industries





English band The Go! Team have shared a new song, “Look Outside (A New Year’s Coming),” which will be featured on label Memphis Industries’ upcoming compilation, Lost Christmas, set to release on December 4. Listen to the song below.

Lost Christmas also features “Home For Christmas,” a new song by Field Music shared earlier this week. £2 from every LP purchase of Lost Christmas will go toward aiding Crisis’ Home for All Campaign, which works to provide housing support for those in need. You can donate to Memphis Industries’ JustGiving page here.

Back in July, The Go! Team released a video for their single “Cookie Scene,” which features rapper IndigoYaj and flutist Sarah Hayes. Their most recent album was Semicircle, which was released in January 2018 on Memphis Industries.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.