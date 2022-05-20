 The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Releases New Album Today — Stream It Here | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 20th, 2022  
Subscribe

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Releases New Album Today — Stream It Here

A Legacy of Rentals Out Now Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers

May 20, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by D. James Goodwin
Bookmark and Share


The Hold Steady’s frontman Craig Finn has released a new solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, today via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album, Finn shared the song “Messing With the Details,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the song “Birthdays.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent