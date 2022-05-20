News

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Releases New Album Today — Stream It Here A Legacy of Rentals Out Now Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers

Photography by D. James Goodwin



The Hold Steady’s frontman Craig Finn has released a new solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, today via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album, Finn shared the song “Messing With the Details,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the song “Birthdays.”

<a href="https://craigfinn.bandcamp.com/album/a-legacy-of-rentals">A Legacy of Rentals by Craig Finn</a>

