The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Releases New Album Today — Stream It Here
A Legacy of Rentals Out Now Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers
May 20, 2022
Photography by D. James Goodwin
The Hold Steady’s frontman Craig Finn has released a new solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, today via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the album, Finn shared the song “Messing With the Details,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. He later shared the song “Birthdays.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Releases New Album Today — Stream It Here (News) — The Hold Steady, Craig Finn
- From Silver Jews to Purple Mountains: 14 of David Berman’s Best Songs (News) — Silver Jews, Purple Mountains, David Berman
- Everything Everything – Stream the New Album and Read Our New Interview (+New U.S. Tour Dates) (News) — Everything Everything
- The End: SOAK (Interview) — SOAK, The End
- Beach House Perform “Superstar” on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — Beach House
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.