The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Video for “Birthdays”
A Legacy of Rentals Due Out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers
Apr 22, 2022
Photography by D. James Goodwin
The Hold Steady’s frontman Craig Finn has shared a video for his latest single, “Birthdays.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, which will be out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. View the video below.
Upon announcement of the album, Finn shared the song “Messing With the Details,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
