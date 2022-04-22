News

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Video for “Birthdays” A Legacy of Rentals Due Out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers

Photography by D. James Goodwin



The Hold Steady’s frontman Craig Finn has shared a video for his latest single, “Birthdays.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, which will be out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. View the video below.

Upon announcement of the album, Finn shared the song “Messing With the Details,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

