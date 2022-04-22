 The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Video for “Birthdays” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 22nd, 2022  
Subscribe

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Shares Video for “Birthdays”

A Legacy of Rentals Due Out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers

Apr 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by D. James Goodwin
Bookmark and Share


The Hold Steady’s frontman Craig Finn has shared a video for his latest single, “Birthdays.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, A Legacy of Rentals, which will be out May 20 via Positive Jams/Thirty Tigers. View the video below.

Upon announcement of the album, Finn shared the song “Messing With the Details,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent