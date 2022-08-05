 The Mars Volta Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Vigil” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 5th, 2022  
The Mars Volta Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Vigil”

Self-Titled Album Due Out September 16 via Clouds Hill

Aug 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone
The Mars Volta have announced the release of a self-titled album, which will be out on September 16 via Clouds Hill. They have also shared a video for a new track from the album, “Vigil.” View the Omar Rodríguez López-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band previously shared the album tracks “Blacklight Shine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Graveyard Love.”

The Mars Volta’s most recent album, Noctourniquet, came out in 2012.

The Mars Volta Tracklist:

1. Blacklight Shine
2. Graveyard Love
3. Shore Story
4. Blank Condolences
5. Vigil
6. Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón
7. Cerulea
8. Flash Burns From Flashbacks
9. Palm Full Of Crux
10. No Case Gain
11. Tourmaline
12. Equus 3
13. Collapsible Shoulders
14. The Requisition

