News

All





The Mars Volta Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Vigil” Self-Titled Album Due Out September 16 via Clouds Hill





The Mars Volta have announced the release of a self-titled album, which will be out on September 16 via Clouds Hill. They have also shared a video for a new track from the album, “Vigil.” View the Omar Rodríguez López-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

The band previously shared the album tracks “Blacklight Shine,” which was one of our Songs of the Week, and “Graveyard Love.”

The Mars Volta’s most recent album, Noctourniquet, came out in 2012.

The Mars Volta Tracklist:

1. Blacklight Shine

2. Graveyard Love

3. Shore Story

4. Blank Condolences

5. Vigil

6. Qué Dios Te Maldiga Mí Corazón

7. Cerulea

8. Flash Burns From Flashbacks

9. Palm Full Of Crux

10. No Case Gain

11. Tourmaline

12. Equus 3

13. Collapsible Shoulders

14. The Requisition

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.