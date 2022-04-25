News

The Range Shares Animated Video For New Song “Urethane” Mercury Due Out June 10 via Domino

Photography by Elizabeth Weinberg



The Range (aka James Hinton) is releasing of a new album, Mercury, on June 10 via Domino. Now he has shared a new song from it, “Urethane,” via an animated video. Stevie Gee and Essy May directed the video, which ties into the visuals for the album art. Watch it below.

Hinton had this to say about “Urethane” in a press release: “The lyrics ‘last year man got left in the dark—cause man didn’t really have nothing to say’ hit me hard as I was feeling pretty left out and forgotten. I had moved from the thick of it in Brooklyn to rural Vermont, and in late winter 2019 and I felt like I had a mutually agreed upon separation from the world. Those lyrics were defiant to me and I liked that as a way of fighting back against that feeling.”

Gee and May had this to say about the video: “Essy designed the record cover for The Range’s inspiring new album, ‘Mercury.’ The design combines technology, science, and surrealism within the natural world. Essy and Stevie used this design and those themes as an an inspiration to create an animated world where Mercury is the most valuable of commodities. The video for ‘Urethane’ follows a loose narrative about male and female twins exploring a planet where they seek the mercury and are ultimately consumed by its power, all the while pursued by a mysterious mercury man who they ultimately become. The ever changing form that mercury can take, flowing, moving and morphing is an inspiration for the animation as well as themes of change, decay, growth and rebirth.”

In January, Hinton shared the album track “Bicameral.” In March, when the album was announced, The Range shared its second single, “Ricercar,” via a video.

Read our 2016 Artist Survey on The Range.

