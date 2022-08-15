 The Soft Moon Shares New Single “Unforgiven” (feat. Special Interest’s Alli Logout) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 15th, 2022  
Subscribe

The Soft Moon Shares New Single “Unforgiven” (feat. Special Interest’s Alli Logout)

Exister Due Out September 23 via Sacred Bones

Aug 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Caroline Bonarde
Bookmark and Share


The Soft Moon (aka San Francisco-based musical experimentalist Luis Vasquez) has shared a new single, “Unforgiven,” featuring Alli Logout of Special Interest. It is the latest release from Vasquez’s forthcoming album, Exister, which will be out on September 23 via Sacred Bones. Listen below.

The Soft Moon’s previous album, Criminal, was released in 2018 via Sacred Bones.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent