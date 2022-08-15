News

All





The Soft Moon Shares New Single “Unforgiven” (feat. Special Interest’s Alli Logout) Exister Due Out September 23 via Sacred Bones

Photography by Caroline Bonarde



The Soft Moon (aka San Francisco-based musical experimentalist Luis Vasquez) has shared a new single, “Unforgiven,” featuring Alli Logout of Special Interest. It is the latest release from Vasquez’s forthcoming album, Exister, which will be out on September 23 via Sacred Bones. Listen below.

The Soft Moon’s previous album, Criminal, was released in 2018 via Sacred Bones.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.