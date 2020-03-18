 Thundercat Shares New Song “Fair Chance” (Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 18th, 2020  
Thundercat Shares New Song “Fair Chance” (Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B)

It Is What It Is Due Out April 3 via Brainfeeder

Mar 17, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by The1point8
Thundercat (aka Stephen Lee Bruner) is releasing a new album, It Is What It Is, on April 3 via Brainfeeder. Now he has shared another song from the album, “Fair Chance,” which features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B and is inspired by the late Mac Miller. Listen below.

Bruner had this to say about “Fair Chance” in a press release: “This song is about Mac… when he passed it shook the ground for the artist community. Ty’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did.”

Previously Thundercat shared the album’s first single, “Black Qualls,” which features Steve Lacy of The Internet and funk icon Steve Arrington. “Black Qualls” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Thundercat shared another song from the album, “Dragonball Durag,” which was inspired by the Japanese anime series Dragon Ball Z and was also one of our Songs of the Week.

It Is What It Is also features Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, Zack Fox, and Flying Lotus (who executive produced the album with Thundercat).

Bruner had this to say about It Is What It Is in a previous press release: “This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that. It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

