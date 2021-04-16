News

Twin Shadow Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Alemania” Second Taste of New Album

Photography by Terrence Blakely



Twin Shadow (aka George Lewis Jr.) has shared a new song, “Alemania,” via a lyric video for it. The single is said to be the second taste of a new album, which has yet to be fully announced. The song features backing vocals by Kadhja Bonet and a press release says it “sees Lewis unfurling a story of a fleeting relationship that blossomed over a lost set of keys by the Elbe river in Hamburg, Germany.” Alemania is the Spanish word for Germany. Listen to the song below.

The song follows “Johnny & Jonnie,” a new Twin Shadow single shared in March that was touted as the first taste of the new album.

Twin Shadow’s last album, Caer, came out back in April 2018 via Warner Bros./Reprise. Following that he released a series of standalone singles in 2018 and 2019, including “Hollow Days,” “Broken Horses,” “Only for the Broken-Hearted,” and “Truly.”

