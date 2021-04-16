 Twin Shadow Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Alemania” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 16th, 2021  
Subscribe

Twin Shadow Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Alemania”

Second Taste of New Album

Apr 16, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Terrence Blakely
Bookmark and Share


Twin Shadow (aka George Lewis Jr.) has shared a new song, “Alemania,” via a lyric video for it. The single is said to be the second taste of a new album, which has yet to be fully announced. The song features backing vocals by Kadhja Bonet and a press release says it “sees Lewis unfurling a story of a fleeting relationship that blossomed over a lost set of keys by the Elbe river in Hamburg, Germany.” Alemania is the Spanish word for Germany. Listen to the song below.

The song follows “Johnny & Jonnie,” a new Twin Shadow single shared in March that was touted as the first taste of the new album.

Twin Shadow’s last album, Caer, came out back in April 2018 via Warner Bros./Reprise. Following that he released a series of standalone singles in 2018 and 2019, including “Hollow Days,” “Broken Horses,” “Only for the Broken-Hearted,” and “Truly.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent