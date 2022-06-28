News

Ty Segall Shares a Cover of The Mantles’ “Don’t Lie” and Announces Australian and New Zealand Tour “Hello, Hi” Due Out July 22 via Drag City





Ty Segall is releasing a new album, “Hello, Hi”, on July 22 via Drag City. Now he has shared its third single, which is actually a cover of The Mantles’ “Don’t Lie.” The original version of “Don’t Lie” was featured on the Oakland band’s self-titled debut from 2009. Segall has also announced some 2023 tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. Listen to both versions of the song below, followed by all his upcoming tour dates.

A press release describes the song more fully: “Some songs are so good, you just can’t get them out of your head. And you never want to! Storing them deep inside allows you to dig ‘em up again, like (re)discovered treasure, so they can reinvigorate your worldview all over again. And so the love grows. For Ty, The Mantles’ 2009 slice of garage-pop perfection, ‘Don’t Lie’ is one of those songs. Having played and toured with The Mantles in the Bay Area back in the day, Ty descends compassionately into the layers of morality within their affirmation anthem, uncovering a haunted sense of time passed while remolding the surging rock around the original melody into solo acoustic performance. Intimate and disarming, Ty talks to himself with guitars and voices, an exquisite filigree for the romance cleft ruthlessly open in the lyrics; heartbreak vibes for a new age.”

Previously Segall shared the album’s title track, “Hello, Hi.” Then he shared its second single, “Saturday Pt. 2,” which features a saxophone solo from bandmate Mikal Cronin and was one of our Songs of the Week.

A previous press release describes the album in greater detail: ““Hello, Hi” is expansively rendered by Ty, mostly by himself, at home. The isolation suits the songs: you’re only ever as ‘at home’ as you are with yourself in the mirror. Ty’s acoustic and electric guitars and vocal harmonies layer self upon self, forming a spiny backbone for the album. Textures at once gentle and dissonant root the songs as they make their move: melodic arcs convulsing in doubt and bliss and rage. Released from the endless gridlock into open space, these spirits pass on through.”

In February, Segall released the soundtrack to the Matt Yoka documentary Whirlybird, his first ever feature film score, via Drag City. Its single, “Story of the Century,” was one of our Songs of the Week. Last August, Segall surprise released the album Harmonizer via Drag City.

Ty Segall Tour Dates:

6/28/22 Danforth Music Hall Toronto ON Canada%

6/30/22 Agora Theatre Cleveland OH%

7/1/22 Thalia Hall Chicago IL#

7/2/22 First Avenue Minneapolis MN%

7/3/22 Ogden Theatre Denver CO^

7/5/22 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City UT^

7/6/22 Backstage Bar Las Vegas NV^

7/7/22 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles CA&

8/11/22 Way Out West Festival Gothenburg Sweden

8/13/22 OLT Rivierenhof Deurne Belgium

8/14/22 Palp Festival Martigny Switzerland

8/15/22 Mascotte Zürich Switzerland

8/17/22 Rapa Nui Zandvoort Netherlands

8/18/22 Le Cabaret Vert Charleville Mézières France

8/19/22 Paredes de Coura Festival Paredes de Coura Portugal

8/20/22 La Route du Rock Festival Saint-Malo France

8/21/22 Green Man Festival Brecon Beacons Wales

8/23/22 Troxy London United Kingdom

8/24/22 Magic Mirrors Le Havre France

8/25/22 Square Dom Bedos Bordeaux France

8/26/22 Santana 27 Bilbao Spain

8/27/22 Canela Party Torremolinos Spain

1/18/23 The Rechabite Perth Australia

1/20/23 Anglesea Memorial Hall Victoria Australia

1/21/23 Forum Theatre Melbourne Victoria Australia

1/24/23 UniBar Wollongong New South Wales Australia

1/25/23 The Metro Theatre Sydney New South Wales Australia

1/27/23 The Princess Theatre Brisbane Queensland Australia

1/28/23 Thomas Surfboards Noosa Queensland Australia

1/29/23 The Northern Byron Bay New South Wales Australia

2/1/23 San Fran Wellington New Zealand

2/2/23 Hollywood Avondale Auckland New Zealand

2/3/23 Raglan Club Raglan New Zealand

2/4/23 Eggfest Coromandel New Zealand

2/5/23 Welcome to Nowhere Mangamahu New Zealand



^w/ William Tyler

&w/ William Tyler, DJ Crenshaw

#w/ Bill MacKay

%w/ Bill Nace

