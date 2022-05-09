 U2’s Bono & The Edge Perform Surprise Concert in Ukrainian Bomb Shelter | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 9th, 2022  
Subscribe

U2’s Bono & The Edge Perform Surprise Concert in Ukrainian Bomb Shelter

Performance Took Place Yesterday

May 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Yesterday, U2’s Bono & The Edge performed a surprise concert in Lyiv, Ukraine at a bomb shelter inside of a subway station. They performed the songs “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Angel Of Harlem,” “With Or Without You,” and “Desire.” They also performed a cover of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” with Taras Topolya, a Ukrainian soldier and member of the band Antytila. View the performance below.

On U2’s official Twitter account, they write: “President Zelenskyy invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do.”

Bono stated during the performance: “The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom.”

(via Pitchfork and Stereogum)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent