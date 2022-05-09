News

U2’s Bono & The Edge Perform Surprise Concert in Ukrainian Bomb Shelter Performance Took Place Yesterday





Yesterday, U2’s Bono & The Edge performed a surprise concert in Lyiv, Ukraine at a bomb shelter inside of a subway station. They performed the songs “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Angel Of Harlem,” “With Or Without You,” and “Desire.” They also performed a cover of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” with Taras Topolya, a Ukrainian soldier and member of the band Antytila. View the performance below.

On U2’s official Twitter account, they write: “President Zelenskyy invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do.”

Bono stated during the performance: “The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom.”

(via Pitchfork and Stereogum)

