 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Joe Wong | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, September 16th, 2020  
Subscribe

Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Joe Wong

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Sep 16, 2020 By Laura Studarus
Bookmark and Share


Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Balancing his work as a TV composer, drummer, and podcaster is no easy feat but Joe Wong nails it. We loved getting to chat with him about how his creative process thrives within the framework of films and in the studio, where he created his first solo project with the production help of his good friend Mary Timony. Joe reminded us that though we can learn by listening to others, comparison is the thief of joy so we should all embrace our singular creative visions. While you listen Joe requests that you research and donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Rob Graves, Kathleen Hanna, and Jehnny Beth, shimmy over to our listening options.

For more on Joe, swing by his Twitter and Instagram. His new album Nite Creatures is out on Sept 18. In the meanwhile, catch up on weekly episodes of his podcast, The Trap Set.


 Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent