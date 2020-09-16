News

All





Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Joe Wong New Episodes Every Wednesday





Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with the Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Balancing his work as a TV composer, drummer, and podcaster is no easy feat but Joe Wong nails it. We loved getting to chat with him about how his creative process thrives within the framework of films and in the studio, where he created his first solo project with the production help of his good friend Mary Timony. Joe reminded us that though we can learn by listening to others, comparison is the thief of joy so we should all embrace our singular creative visions. While you listen Joe requests that you research and donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

For updates, be sure to follow Why Not Both on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Rob Graves, Kathleen Hanna, and Jehnny Beth, shimmy over to our listening options.

For more on Joe, swing by his Twitter and Instagram. His new album Nite Creatures is out on Sept 18. In the meanwhile, catch up on weekly episodes of his podcast, The Trap Set.





Support Under the Radar on Patreon.