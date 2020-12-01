Viagra Boys Release Video for New Song “Creatures”
Welfare Jazz Will Be Out January 8, 2021 on YEAR0001
Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have released a video for their new song “Creatures,” which will be featured on their upcoming album Welfare Jazz, out January 8, 2021 via YEAR0001. The video picks up where their previous video “Ain’t Nice” left off, where band member Sebastian Murphy is shown continuing to wander around an 18th century estate. Check out the quirky, Erik Kockum-directed video below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the upcoming album.
Welfare Jazz features production by Matt Sweeney (Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Run the Jewels), Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon, Sky Ferreira), and past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel Fagerström (The Hives, The Knife).
Viagra Boys’ most recent release was their Common Sense EP, which came out back in March on YEAR0001.
Welfare Jazz Tracklist:
1. Ain’t Nice
2. Cold Play
3. Toad
4. The Old Dog
5. Into The Sun
6. Creatures
7. 6 Shooter
8. Best In Show II
9. Secret Canine Agent
10. I Feel Alive
11. Girls & Boys
12. To The Country
13. In Spite Of Ourselves
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- The Complete Armed Forces (Review) — Elvis Costello
- Muzz Announce New “Covers” EP and Concert Performance, Share Cover of “Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart” (News) — Arthur Russell, Muzz, Paul Banks
- Viagra Boys Release Video for New Song “Creatures” (News) — Viagra Boys
- Premiere: Bodies of Water Debuts New Single, “I Knew Your Brother” (News) — Bodies of Water
- Fleet Foxes Announce “A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream” on December 21 (News) — Fleet Foxes, Robin Pecknold
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.