Viagra Boys Release Video for New Song “Creatures”

Swedish post-punk band Viagra Boys have released a video for their new song “Creatures,” which will be featured on their upcoming album Welfare Jazz, out January 8, 2021 via YEAR0001. The video picks up where their previous video “Ain’t Nice” left off, where band member Sebastian Murphy is shown continuing to wander around an 18th century estate. Check out the quirky, Erik Kockum-directed video below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the upcoming album.

Welfare Jazz features production by Matt Sweeney (Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Run the Jewels), Justin and Jeremiah Raisen (Yves Tumor, Kim Gordon, Sky Ferreira), and past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Daniel Fagerström (The Hives, The Knife).

Viagra Boys’ most recent release was their Common Sense EP, which came out back in March on YEAR0001.

Welfare Jazz Tracklist:

1. Ain’t Nice

2. Cold Play

3. Toad

4. The Old Dog

5. Into The Sun

6. Creatures

7. 6 Shooter

8. Best In Show II

9. Secret Canine Agent

10. I Feel Alive

11. Girls & Boys

12. To The Country

13. In Spite Of Ourselves

