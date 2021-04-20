News

All





Villagers Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “The First Day” Fever Dreams Due Out August 20 via Domino

Photography by Rich Gilligan



Villagers (aka Irish musician Conor O’Brien) has announced a new album, Fever Dreams, which will be out on August 20 via Domino. A video for a new song from the album titled “The First Day” has been shared as well. Check out the Daniel Brereton-directed video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Brereton speaks about the video in a press release: “The whole process was pretty collaborative with Conor. I think we both imagined a floatiness to the video, and obviously the title conjures up a lot of imagery and ideas, ‘The first day of the rest of your life.’ What does that look like? How does that feel? We were very lucky to shoot on film and have great casting and styling. Shooting during a pandemic is not easy, so I feel fortunate that we got to make it happen.”

O’Conor adds, with regard to creating Fever Dreams: “I had an urge to write something that was as generous to the listener as it was to myself. Sometimes the most delirious states can produce the most ecstatic, euphoric and escapist dreams.”

Villagers previously released The Sunday Walker EP in 2019 on Domino. Villagers’ last album, The Art of Pretending to Swim, came out in 2018, also via Domino.

Fever Dreams Tracklist:

1. Something Bigger

2. The First Day

3. Song In Seven

4. So Simpatico

5. Momentarily

6. Circles In The Firing Line

7. Restless Endeavour

8. Full Faith In Providence

9. Fever Dreams

10. Deep In My Heart

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.