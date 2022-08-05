Warpaint Share HAAi Remix of “Champion”
Radiate Like This Out Now via Heirlooms/Virgin
Aug 05, 2022
Photography by Mia Kirby
Warpaint have shared a HAAi remix of “Champion” from their latest album, Radiate Like This. Listen below.
Listen to our recent Under the Radar podcast interview with the band’s Stella Mozgawa here.
