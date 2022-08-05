 Warpaint Share HAAi Remix of “Champion” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 5th, 2022  
Warpaint Share HAAi Remix of “Champion”

Radiate Like This Out Now via Heirlooms/Virgin

Aug 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Mia Kirby
Warpaint have shared a HAAi remix of “Champion” from their latest album, Radiate Like This. Listen below.

Listen to our recent Under the Radar podcast interview with the band’s Stella Mozgawa here.

