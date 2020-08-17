Watch Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Debut New Song “Featherweight”

News

A few nights ago Fleet Foxes’ frontman Robin Pecknold played a handful of songs for Vote Ready, A Concert For Voter Registration, organized by Live From Out There, Fort William Artist Management, and the voter engagement advocacy group HeadCount. His three song set included two covers and a new track: “Featherweight.” Listen below.

For the live set, Joshua Jaeger (Angel Olsen) and Holy Hive singer Paul Spring accompanied Pecknold in the studio. They kicked off the livestream for telling people to go vote and then got right into an Arthur Russel cover of “I Never Get Lonesome. “Featherweight” followed; a sweet and nostalgic track, Pecknold remembers the trials and triumphs of growing stronger: “I couldn't, though I'm beginning to/And we only made it together/Feel some change in the weather.” Mostly acoustic, the track calls back to the Helplessness Blues Fleet Foxes era. To close out, Recknold and crew glided into the Roches’ “Hammond Song.”

Whether this is for Pecknold’s long, long, teased solo album, or the follow up to Fleet Foxes’ 2017 album Crack-Up is up for debate. However, he did mention that “we were in the studio anyway.” So do what you will with it.

Along with Pecknold, other artists such as The War On Drugs, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear, Kevin Morby, TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton, Waxahatchee, and Hand Habits all performed. Check it out.

