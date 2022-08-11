News

Weezer Cancel Broadway Residency Rivers Cuomo States It Is Due To Low Ticket Sales





Weezer have canceled their upcoming Broadway residency set for September 2022. In a message on Weezer’s discord, the band’s Rivers Cuomo state that the cancellation is due to low ticket sales.

Here is Cuomo’s full message: “I just learned that our Broadway shows have been canceled (due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses). I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought, and emotion. Extra apologies to those of you who cleared your schedules and made travel plans to be with us. Thanks to Broadway Producer for all your hard work and great ideas. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

In June, Weezer released the EP SZNZ: Summer.

