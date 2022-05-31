 Will Butler (ex-Arcade Fire) Shares Two New Singles and Video, Announces Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, May 31st, 2022  
Subscribe

Will Butler (ex-Arcade Fire) Shares Two New Singles and Video, Announces Tour

New Singles Out Now via Merge

May 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Will Butler (formerly of Arcade Fire) has shared two new singles: “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer To Thee.” Butler has also shared a self-directed video for “A Stranger’s House,” and has announced a set of upcoming tour dates for August. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Listen to the new songs and view the full list of dates below.

Butler’s previous solo album, Generations, came out in 2020 via Merge.

Will Butler 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug 11 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Aug 12 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
Aug 13 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
Aug 14 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
Aug 19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
Aug 20 Washington, DC – DC9
Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent