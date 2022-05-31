Will Butler (ex-Arcade Fire) Shares Two New Singles and Video, Announces Tour
New Singles Out Now via Merge
Will Butler (formerly of Arcade Fire) has shared two new singles: “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer To Thee.” Butler has also shared a self-directed video for “A Stranger’s House,” and has announced a set of upcoming tour dates for August. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Listen to the new songs and view the full list of dates below.
Butler’s previous solo album, Generations, came out in 2020 via Merge.
Will Butler 2022 Tour Dates:
Aug 11 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Aug 12 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
Aug 13 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
Aug 14 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe
Aug 19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
Aug 20 Washington, DC – DC9
Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Jungle Share New Songs “GOOD TIMES” and “PROBLEMZ” (News) — Jungle
- Beth Orton Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Weather Alive” (News) — Beth Orton
- Will Butler (ex-Arcade Fire) Shares Two New Singles and Video, Announces Tour (News) — Will Butler, Arcade Fire
- Cat Power Shares The Rolling Stones’ “You Got the Silver” (News) — Cat Power, The Rolling Stones
- Tallinn-Narva Music Week, Estonia, May 4-8, 2022 (Review) — Floating Points, Tirzah, Kaelan Mikla, Balaklava Blues, Arvo Pärt
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.