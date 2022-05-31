News

All





Will Butler (ex-Arcade Fire) Shares Two New Singles and Video, Announces Tour New Singles Out Now via Merge





Will Butler (formerly of Arcade Fire) has shared two new singles: “A Stranger’s House” and “Nearer To Thee.” Butler has also shared a self-directed video for “A Stranger’s House,” and has announced a set of upcoming tour dates for August. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Listen to the new songs and view the full list of dates below.

Butler’s previous solo album, Generations, came out in 2020 via Merge.

Will Butler 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug 11 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Aug 12 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

Aug 13 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Aug 14 Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

Aug 19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

Aug 20 Washington, DC – DC9

Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.