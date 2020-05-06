News

Woods Share New Song “Can’t Get Out” Strange to Explain Due Out May 22 via Woodsist

Photography by Alex Bleeker



Woods are releasing a new album, Strange to Explain, on May 22 via Woodsist. Now they have shared another song from it, “Can’t Get Out.” A press release says it’s “a track about fighting to move past the low points of depression.” The propulsive song in backed by synths and might be the yummiest taste we’ve gotten of Strange to Explain thus far. Listen below.

Previously Woods shared the album’s first single, “Where Do You Go When You Dream?” Then they shared another song from it, title track “Strange to Explain.”

Strange to Explain is the follow-up to 2017’s Love Is Love. Since then frontman Jeremy Earl has become a father and bassist/producer Jarvis Taveniere has moved from New York to Los Angeles. That makes it the band’s first bicoastal record.

