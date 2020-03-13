News

Yumi Zouma – Stream the New Album and Read Our New My Firsts Interview With Them Truth or Consequences Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Jack Sheppard



New Zealand indie-pop band Yumi Zouma released a new album, Truth or Consequences, today via Polyvinyl, their first for the label. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our My Firsts interview with the band and you can read that here.

The band self-produced the album and it was mixed by Jake Aron (Solange, Grizzly Bear, Snail Mail). While formed in New Zealand, Yumi Zouma’s members currently reside in various cities around the world: New York City (Josh Burgess - guitar, vocals), London (Charlie Ryder - guitar, bass, keys), Christchurch, New Zealand (Christie Simpson - vocals, keys), and Wellington, New Zealand (Olivia Campion - drums).

Previously Yumi Zouma shared Truth or Consequences’ lead single, “Cool For a Second,” via a video for the track (which was one of our Songs of the Week). The album also includes “Right Track / Wrong Man,” a song the band shared back in December. Then they shared another song from the album, “Southwark,” via a self-directed video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

The band released a new EP, EP III, in September 2018 via Cascine. EP III was the follow-up to Yumi Zouma’s sophomore album, Willowbank, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017. In May 2019 they shared another brand new song, “Bruise,” that was a standalone single and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2017 interview with Yumi Zouma on Willowbank.

Yumi Zouma Tour Dates:

03/14: Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

03/20: McAllen, TX @ Cine El Rey @ DREAMS

03/21: Dallas, TX @ Blue Light @ NSFW

03/24: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop #

03/26: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge # [SOLD OUT]

03/27: Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge #

03/28: Boise, ID @ El Korah Shrine @ Treefort Music Festival

03/29: Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival - Main Stage

# w/ Magdalena Bay

