Amyl and The Sniffers Share Two New Songs – “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Facts” Songs Out Now via B2B Records / Virgin Music Group

Photography by Zac Bayly

Australian punks Amyl and The Sniffers have shared two new songs, “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Facts,” the former via a music video. Both are out now via B2B Records / Virgin Music Group. Check out both songs below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The band features Amy Taylor, Dec Martens, Gus Romer, and Bryce Wilson. They recorded the songs with Nick Launay (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Yeah Yeah Yeahs). Steven Ogg is featured in the video. Described as standalone singles, the songs follow the band’s 2021 album, Comfort to Me.

Taylor had this to say in a press release: “Lyrically they’re both pretty self-explanatory. ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ makes me laugh, but it’s also in a way poking fun at the shock that people still feel at a little bit of skimpy clothing, and the bitchy high school way that the music community still is (yes I’m talking to you random 40 year old metalheads sitting around a table doing lines and bitching about a 28 year old chick in a band for wearing shorts and ‘selling out’) but it mainly makes me laugh. It’s unconscious and meant nothing at the time of writing it but now I think it’s a comedic way of rubbing the dog’s nose in its own dog piss after it wee’d on your favorite rug or something.”

Amyl and The Sniffers Tour Dates:

JUL 13, 2024 Day In Day Out Seattle, WA

JUL 19, 2024 Citi Field New York, NY *with Foo Fighters

JUL 20, 2024 White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

JUL 21, 2024 Fenway Park Boston, MA *with Foo Fighters

JUL 23, 2024 Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA *with Foo Fighters

JUL 25, 2024 The Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

JUL 28, 2024 Underground Music Showcase Denver, CO

JUL 30, 2024 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS

JUL 31, 2024 Mercury Ballroom Louisville, KY

AUG 1, 2024 HI-FI Annex Indianapolis, IN

AUG 3, 2024 Asbury Hall Buffalo, NY

AUG 4, 2024 Osheaga Montreal, QC

AUG 5, 2024 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

AUG 7, 2024 Pioneer Courthouse Square Portland, OR

AUG 9, 2024 BMO Stadium Los Angeles, CA *with Foo Fighters

AUG 13, 2024 The Sound at Del Mar, CA

AUG 14, 2024 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

AUG 15, 2024 The Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA

