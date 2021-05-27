News

All





Ellis Shares New Song “what if love isn’t enough” nothing is sacred anymore EP Due Out June 25





Ellis (aka Hamilton, Ontario dream pop artist Linnea Siggelkow) is releasing a new EP, nothing is sacred anymore, on June 25. Now she has shared another new song from it, “what if love isn’t enough.” Listen below, via a visualizer video.

“I mean, this is a question I’ve asked myself a bunch, usually when I’m being a little bit dramatic which happens to be often,” Siggelkow says of the song and its title, in a press release. “But I’ve also seen relationships fizzle out even when two people seem to really love each other. We place so much emphasis on love but I guess I just wonder about all the other stuff needed to make it last forever. I’m a hopeless romantic at heart but sometimes I’m just hopeless.”

Previously Ellis shared a video for the EP’s first single, “hospital.” Nothing is sacred anymore follows her debut album, Born Again, released in April 2020 via Fat Possum.

In 2020 Siggelkow was meant to be touring in support of her well-received debut album, but COVID-19 put a stop to that. Instead she worked on new music. “I have a lot of difficulty feeling grounded at the best of times, and it had been feeling like the floor was falling out from under me,” Siggelkow says. “Making these songs was something I felt like I could have control over—they gave me somewhere to stand.”

Siggelkow co-produced the EP with Charlie Spencer and is self-releasing it. Chastity frontman Brandon Williams (also Siggelkow’s partner) guests on the EP’s closing track, “hell.”

“I was very intentional throughout my process in a way I hadn’t been able to be before, especially in choosing who to work with, and this unlocked some of the most special collaborative experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” Siggelkow explains.

Read our COVID-19 Quarantine Check In interview with Ellis.

Read our review of Born Again.

Previously Ellis shared Born Again’s first single, “Fall Apart,” via a video for the track. “Fall Apart” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Embarrassing,” via a video for the short track. Then she shared another new Born Again song, “March 13,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Saturn Return,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared a video for the album’s “Pringle Creek.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.