 Ellis Shares Video for New Song “Embarrassing” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 19th, 2020  
Subscribe

Ellis Shares Video for New Song “Embarrassing”

Born Again Due Out April 3 via Fat Possum

Feb 19, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Ellis (aka Hamilton, Ontario dream pop artist Linnea Siggelkow) is releasing her debut album, Born Again, on April 3 via Fat Possum. Now she has shared another song from it, "Embarrassing," via a video for the short track. Watch it below, followed by Ellis' upcoming tour dates.

Siggelkow had this to say about "Embarrassing" in a press release: "I've come to realize that shame can be both good and bad, and the importance of recognizing the difference. I've felt it often when I shouldn't have, when I've been made to feel guilty for things that have happened outside of my control, or for feeling ashamed of my body or my femininity or my feelings. But I think it's important to also recognize that some things shouldn't be justified, sometimes I act in wrong ways and hurt myself or others around me. I am learning to take responsibility for my actions and to hold myself accountable for the things that I should be embarrassed by, to say sorry, and to be better."

Previously Ellis shared Born Again's first single, "Fall Apart," via a video for the track. "Fall Apart" was one of our Songs of the Week.

Jake Aron (Snail Mail, Solange, Grizzly Bear) produced the album, which was partly recorded at his Brooklyn studio. Born Again follows Ellis's debut EP The Fuzz, which she self-produced and self-released in 2018.

As Born Again's title suggests, the album partly deals with questions of faith. Siggelkow is the daughter of a traveling book salesman and a piano teacher. "I grew up Christian and was quite devoted to faith up through my late teens, but I started challenging that once I got to university," said Siggelkow in a previous press release announcing the album. "Since then I've been trying to redefine who I am and where I stand and what I think about these things on my own, and that journey very much played into the songwriting on this record."

Ellis Tour Dates:

3/5 - Hamilton, ON @ Casbah
3/17- 3/21 - Austin TX @ SXSW
3/24 - Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu's Downstairs*
3/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*
3/27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest
3/29 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza* 
3/30 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*
4/2 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill*
4/3 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*
4/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*
4/5 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe*
4/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*
4/9 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*
4/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*
4/13 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
4/24 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern
4/25 - Montreal, QC @ Ursa
4/26 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott
4/28 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One
4/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
4/30 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
5/20 - London, UK @ The Lexington
5/27 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar
5/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)

*supporting Ratboys

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent