Ellis Shares Video for New Song “Embarrassing” Born Again Due Out April 3 via Fat Possum





Ellis (aka Hamilton, Ontario dream pop artist Linnea Siggelkow) is releasing her debut album, Born Again, on April 3 via Fat Possum. Now she has shared another song from it, "Embarrassing," via a video for the short track. Watch it below, followed by Ellis' upcoming tour dates.

Siggelkow had this to say about "Embarrassing" in a press release: "I've come to realize that shame can be both good and bad, and the importance of recognizing the difference. I've felt it often when I shouldn't have, when I've been made to feel guilty for things that have happened outside of my control, or for feeling ashamed of my body or my femininity or my feelings. But I think it's important to also recognize that some things shouldn't be justified, sometimes I act in wrong ways and hurt myself or others around me. I am learning to take responsibility for my actions and to hold myself accountable for the things that I should be embarrassed by, to say sorry, and to be better."

Previously Ellis shared Born Again's first single, "Fall Apart," via a video for the track. "Fall Apart" was one of our Songs of the Week.

Jake Aron (Snail Mail, Solange, Grizzly Bear) produced the album, which was partly recorded at his Brooklyn studio. Born Again follows Ellis's debut EP The Fuzz, which she self-produced and self-released in 2018.

As Born Again's title suggests, the album partly deals with questions of faith. Siggelkow is the daughter of a traveling book salesman and a piano teacher. "I grew up Christian and was quite devoted to faith up through my late teens, but I started challenging that once I got to university," said Siggelkow in a previous press release announcing the album. "Since then I've been trying to redefine who I am and where I stand and what I think about these things on my own, and that journey very much played into the songwriting on this record."

Ellis Tour Dates:

3/5 - Hamilton, ON @ Casbah

3/17- 3/21 - Austin TX @ SXSW

3/24 - Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu's Downstairs*

3/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court*

3/27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

3/29 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza*

3/30 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

4/2 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of The Hill*

4/3 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room*

4/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

4/5 - San Diego, CA @ Che Cafe*

4/7 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge*

4/9 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge*

4/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry*

4/13 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

4/24 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

4/25 - Montreal, QC @ Ursa

4/26 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

4/28 - New York, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

4/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

4/30 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/20 - London, UK @ The Lexington

5/27 - Brussels, BE @ Witloof Bar

5/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso (Upstairs)



*supporting Ratboys

