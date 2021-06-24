News

All





Lucy Dacus – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It Home Video Out Now via Matador

Photography by Ebru Yildiz



Lucy Dacus has released a new album, Home Video, today via Matador. Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Wednesday we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Home Video includes “Thumbs,” a new song she shared in March that was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced Dacus shared its second single, “Hot & Heavy,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed “Hot & Heavy” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing it with her backing band from the stage of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, in her native Richmond. Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals at the theater, musicals Dacus would sometimes appear in as a child. Then she shared another song from it, “VBS,” via an animated video for the single which was about going to vacation bible school and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its next single “Brando,” which is about a friend Dacus had in high school who was obsessed with old films. “Brando” once again made our Songs of the Week list. Then she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she performed “Brando” from the Theatre Gym of the Virginia Repertory Theatre, in her native Richmond.

Dacus’ last album, Historian, came out in 2018. The following year, she released the EP 2019.

Home Video was recorded at Trace Horse Studio in Nashville with the aid of Jacob Blizard, Collin Pastore, and Jake Finch. Shawn Everett mixed the album and Bob Ludwig mastered it. Two songs feature her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. Dacus’ regular touring band is Jacob Blizard (guitar), Dominic Angelella (bass), Ricardo Lagomasino (drums), and Sarah Goldstone (keys, background vocals).

Pick up our current print issue to read our Protest Issue interview with Dacus.

Read our interview with Dacus and boygenius.

Read our 2018 interview with Dacus on Historian.

Read our 2016 Artist Survey interview with Lucy Dacus.

<a href="https://lucydacus.bandcamp.com/album/home-video">Home Video by Lucy Dacus</a>

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:

Sat. July 24 - Portland, ME @ Portland House Of Music #

Sun. July 25 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock #

Tue. July 27 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater !

Wed. July 28 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl !

Thu. July 29 - Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks !

Fri. July 30 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium (Outdoors) !

Sat. July 31 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

Tue. Aug. 3 - Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion !

Wed. Aug. 4 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !

Thu. Aug. 5 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !

Fri. Aug. 6 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern !

Sat. Aug 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern !

Sun. Aug. 8 - Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnace !

Fri. Sept. 10 - Richmond, VA @ The National &^^ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Sept. 11 - Richmond, VA @ The National &% - SOLD OUT

Mon. Sept. 13 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %

Tue. Sept. 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Wed. Sept. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %

Fri. Sept. 17 - Dallas, TX @ Trees %

Sat. Sept. 18 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs %

Sun. Sept. 19 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn %

Mon. Sept. 20 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

Wed. Sept. 22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

Fri. Sept. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel %

Sat. Sept. 25 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC +

Mon. Sept. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

Wed. Sept 29 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Thu. Sept. 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre $

Fri. Oct. 1 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $ - SOLD OUT

Mon. Oct 4 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm $

Tue. Oct. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $ - SOLD OUT

Wed. Oct. 6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater $ - SOLD OUT

Fri. Oct. 8 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $

Sat. Oct. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

Mon. Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Tue. Oct. 12 - Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $

Thu. Oct. 14 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $

Fri. Oct. 15 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $

Sat. Oct. 16 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

Mon. Oct. 18 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $

Wed. Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

Fri. Oct. 22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $ - SOLD OUT

Sat. Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Mon. Oct. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

Tue. Oct. 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. March 18, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social CLub

Sun. March 20, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

Mon. March 21, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory **

Wed. March 23, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Thu. March 24, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Fri. March 25, 2022 - London, UK @ Kentish Town Forum

Tue. March 29, 2022 - Brussels, BL @ Botanique **

Wed. March 30, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord **

Thu. March 31, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater **

Sat. April 2, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow **

Sun. April 3, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen **

Mon. April 4, 2022 - Aarhus, DK @ Atlas **

Wed. April 6, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret **

Thu. April 7, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen Klubb **

Sat. April 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Lido **

Sun. April 10, 2022 - Jena, DE @ Trafo **

Tue. April 12, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea **

Wed. April 13, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Milla **

Thu. April 14, 2022 - Zürich, SU @ Bogen F **

Fri. April 15 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie **



%= Bachelor supporting

$ = Bartees Strange supporting

^ = Shamir supporting

#= Laura Stevenson supporting

^^=Thao supporting

&= with Julien Baker

!=supporting Bright Eyes

+=Miya Folick supporting

**= w/ Fenne Lily supporting

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.