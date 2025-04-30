News

The Best Albums of April 2025 – Stream Them All Here Black Country, New Road; Miki Berenyi Trio; Djo; Craig Finn; Momma; Tunde Adebimpe; Samia; and More

At the start of February we launched our new Albums of the Month series, where we highlight the best albums released in the previous month, starting with January’s albums and followed by February’s albums and March’s albums. Now here is a roundup of April 2025’s best albums. We have included Bandcamp or Spotify embeds (some albums aren’t on Bandcamp) for each album and links to any reviews or interviews we did to support the release.

All of this is in an effort to be better prepared when it comes to putting together our Top 100 Albums of 2025 list at the end of the year.

Unlike our Top 100 Albums lists, we didn’t do a formal vote. I put together a list of albums and asked our writers to suggest additional titles. So the list below is in alphabetical order and is a more casual collating of April’s best full-length releases.

Tunde Adebimpe: Thee Black Boltz (Sub Pop)

<a href="https://tundeadebimpe.bandcamp.com/album/thee-black-boltz">Thee Black Boltz by Tunde Adebimpe</a>

Anika: Abyss (Sacred Bones)

<a href="https://anika.bandcamp.com/album/abyss">Abyss by Anika</a>

Beirut: A Study of Losses (Pompeii)

Read our digital cover story interview with Beirut on the album. Read our review of A Study of Losses.

Black Country, New Road: Forever Howlong (Ninja Tune)

Read our digital cover story interview with Black Country, New Road on the album. Read our review of Forever Howlong.

<a href="https://blackcountrynewroad.bandcamp.com/album/forever-howlong">Forever Howlong by Black Country, New Road</a>

Bon Iver: SABLE, fABLE (Jagjaguwar)

Read our review of SABLE, fABLE.

<a href="https://boniver.bandcamp.com/album/sable-fable">SABLE, fABLE by Bon Iver</a>

Julien Baker and TORRES: Send a Prayer My Way (Matador)

The Convenience: Like Cartoon Vampires (Winspear)

Read our review of Like Cartoon Vampires.

<a href="https://theconvenience.bandcamp.com/album/like-cartoon-vampires">Like Cartoon Vampires by The Convenience</a>

David Longstreth, Dirty Projectors, and s t a r g a z e: Songs of the Earth (Nonesuch/New Amsterdam)

<a href="https://dirtyprojectors.bandcamp.com/album/song-of-the-earth">Song of the Earth by David Longstreth / Dirty Projectors / s t a r g a z e</a>

Djo: The Crux (AWAL)

Read our digital cover story interview with Djo on the album.

Craig Finn: Always Been (Tamarac/Thirty Tigers)

Read our interview with Craig Finn on the album.

<a href="https://craigfinn.bandcamp.com/album/always-been">Always Been by Craig Finn</a>

Florist: Jellywish (Double Double Whammy)

Read our interview with Florist on the album. Read our review of Jellywish.

<a href="https://florist.bandcamp.com/album/jellywish">Jellywish by Florist</a>

Mamalarky: Hex Key (Epitaph)

<a href="https://mamalarky.bandcamp.com/album/hex-key">Hex Key by Mamalarky</a>

Miki Berenyi Trio: Tripla (Bella Union)

Read our interview with Miki Berenyi Trio on the album. Read our review of Tripla.

<a href="https://mikiberenyitrio.bandcamp.com/album/tripla">Tripla by Miki Berenyi Trio</a>

Momma: Welcome to the My Blue Sky (Polyvinyl/Lucky Number)

Read our review of Welcome to the Blue Sky.

<a href="https://mommaband.bandcamp.com/album/welcome-to-my-blue-sky">Welcome to My Blue Sky by Momma</a>

Samia: Bloodless (Fat Possum)

Read our interview with Samia on the album. Read our review of Bloodless.

<a href="https://samia.bandcamp.com/album/bloodless">Bloodless by Samia</a>

Maria Somerville: Luster (4AD)

Sunflower Bean: Mortal Primetime (Lucky Number)

Read our interview with Sunflower Bean on the album. Read our review of Mortal Primetime.

<a href="https://sunflowerbean.bandcamp.com/album/mortal-primetime">Mortal Primetime by Sunflower Bean</a>

Viagra Boys: viagr aboys (YEAR0001)

The Waterboys: Life, Death And Dennis Hopper (Sun)

Read our review of Life, Death And Dennis Hopper.

