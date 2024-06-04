 5 Years of Strap Originals @ 100 Club, London, UK, May 30, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 4th, 2024  
Peter Doherty & Carl Barat

Peter Doherty, PREGOBLIN, Jack Jones, Real Farmer

5 Years of Strap Originals @ 100 Club, London, UK, May 30, 2024,

Jun 03, 2024 By Anna Yorke Photography by Anna Yorke Web Exclusive
Strap Originals is the independent record label launched by Peter Doherty and his manager Jai Stanley alongside managing Charlie Dilks. To mark the label’s 5th anniversary, Doherty hosted three celebratory nights in Manchester and London, the last of which was at London’s 100 Club on Thursday 30th May.

As well as a Q&A with Doherty and music journalist Matt Wilkinson, Peter also performed a few songs including one with Libertines bandmate Carl Barat. Jack Jones, Real Farmer and PREGOBLIN were also on the bill and Under the Radar photographer Anna Yorke was there to capture the highlights.

Jack Jones
Peter Doherty & Carl Barat
Peter Doherty & PREGOBLIN
Peter Doherty Q&A
PREGOBLIN
PREGOBLIN & Peter Doherty
Real Farmer
