

Peter Doherty & Carl Barat Peter Doherty & Carl Barat

Peter Doherty, PREGOBLIN, Jack Jones, Real Farmer 5 Years of Strap Originals @ 100 Club, London, UK, May 30, 2024,

Photography by Anna Yorke Web Exclusive



Strap Originals is the independent record label launched by Peter Doherty and his manager Jai Stanley alongside managing Charlie Dilks. To mark the label’s 5th anniversary, Doherty hosted three celebratory nights in Manchester and London, the last of which was at London’s 100 Club on Thursday 30th May.

As well as a Q&A with Doherty and music journalist Matt Wilkinson, Peter also performed a few songs including one with Libertines bandmate Carl Barat. Jack Jones, Real Farmer and PREGOBLIN were also on the bill and Under the Radar photographer Anna Yorke was there to capture the highlights.

Jack Jones

Jack Jones

Jack Jones

Jack Jones

Jack Jones

Jack Jones

Peter Doherty & Carl Barat

Peter Doherty & Carl Barat

Peter Doherty & Carl Barat

Peter Doherty & PREGOBLIN

Peter Doherty Q&A

Peter Doherty Q&A

PREGOBLIN

PREGOBLIN

PREGOBLIN

PREGOBLIN

PREGOBLIN

PREGOBLIN

PREGOBLIN

PREGOBLIN & Peter Doherty

PREGOBLIN & Peter Doherty

PREGOBLIN & Peter Doherty

PREGOBLIN & Peter Doherty

PREGOBLIN & Peter Doherty

PREGOBLIN

Real Farmer

Real Farmer Real Farmer

Real Farmer

Real Farmer

Real Farmer

Real Farmer

Real Farmer

Real Farmer

Real Farmer