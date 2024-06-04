Peter Doherty & Carl Barat
Peter Doherty, PREGOBLIN, Jack Jones, Real Farmer
5 Years of Strap Originals @ 100 Club, London, UK, May 30, 2024,
Jun 03, 2024
Photography by Anna Yorke
Web Exclusive
Strap Originals is the independent record label launched by Peter Doherty and his manager Jai Stanley alongside managing Charlie Dilks. To mark the label’s 5th anniversary, Doherty hosted three celebratory nights in Manchester and London, the last of which was at London’s 100 Club on Thursday 30th May.
As well as a Q&A with Doherty and music journalist Matt Wilkinson, Peter also performed a few songs including one with Libertines bandmate Carl Barat. Jack Jones, Real Farmer and PREGOBLIN were also on the bill and Under the Radar photographer Anna Yorke was there to capture the highlights.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Cursive Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “Up and Away” (News) —
- Mercury Rev Announce New Album, Share New Song “Patterns” (News) —
- Cassandra Jenkins Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Petco” (News) —
- Premiere: Carter Vail Shares New Single “Harder to Kill” (News) —
- Jane’s Addiction @ O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK, June 2, 2024 (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.