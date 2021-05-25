



Coach Party After Party Chess Club

Web Exclusive

Isle of Wight, England four-piece Coach Party describe themselves as a “beige indie band with cracking personalities.” But as their second EP, After Party, adroitly demonstrates, there’s certainly nothing beige about their music which is imbued with a real sparkle and bounce. The band who first made themselves known with the frenetic “Oh Lola” in 2019, followed that up in fine style with their debut EP, Party Food. On EP two the band finesse their sound without losing any of the adrenaline rush, or fizzing hooks of their previous outings. After Party is a six-song EP full of wit, angst, and self-deprecating humor all apparently inspired by “the often-entertaining struggle of real life.”

It’s an EP rammed with effervescent riffs, and huge pop hooks with vocalist Jess Eastwood turning the emotional dial-up to give a passionate performance on tracks such as “Can’t Talk, Won’t,” the impossible to get out of your head “Everybody Hates Me,” and the soaringly beautiful “i’m sad.”

Coach Party sound even bigger and bolder this time around, perhaps growing in confidence from the positive reception their music’s garnered. And they are also showing signs of pushing their music into the arena of slightly more experimental guitar pop, not unlike the way Wolf Alice began to branch out, mixing crunching riffs with an enthralling, melodic pop sensibility.

They don’t hold back, there’s a raw honesty in their lyrics and when Eastwood sings “You’re a prick and I hate you” (on “Crying Makes Me Tired”) with such conviction you almost find yourself apologizing. The band address issues such as self-doubt, anxiety, and depression with no artifice, making them come across as likable, honest and as fucked up as the rest of us. Obviously, the pandemic has curtailed any chance of touring for now but After Party does capture a certain kinetic energy and gives you the impression the four-piece would be quite something live. (www.coach-party.com)

Author rating: 8/10