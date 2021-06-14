LAPÊCHE
Blood In the Water
New Granada
Jun 14, 2021 Web Exclusive
Blood In the Water is the excellent debut from New York’s LAPÊCHE. The riff for opener “Finally Trying” kicks in and there’s that smile on my face that only proper rock and roll can bring. “Hopes for the Past” features a fabulous rumbling bass part, while the song itself has enough scene changes to script a decent length film, with each one feeling more vital than the last. The pace never lets up. “Night Witches” builds from a Starflyer 59-esque beginning to a swirling intensity while the guitar and drum interplay on “Salt and Sweet” is truly special. Throughout, the vocals of Krista Holly Diem straddle the line between beauty and darkness to stunning effect. Prepare to be surprised and delighted by a fine album which deserves wider attention. (www.lapecheband.com)
Author rating: 7/10
