



Clown in a Cornfield Studio: RLJE Films

Eli Craig

Web Exclusive



Clown in a Cornfield is a vivacious and fun slasher film based on Adam Cesare’s 2020 book of the same name. Eli Craig, known for his terrific horror-comedy Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010), is in the director’s chair and co-wrote the film with Carter Blanchard. While Clown in a Cornfield is nowhere near the quality of Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, it’s still enjoyable enough and delivers plenty of carnage candy for slasher fans.

Quinn Maybrook (Katie Douglas) is at the center of the film. She moves to the small Midwestern town of Kettle Springs, where her father, Glenn (Aaron Abrams), is set to become a new doctor. She soon grows attached to Cole (Carson MacCormac) and his troublemaking friends, who like to make online videos about “Frendo the Clown.”

Frendo is the mascot for Baypen, a corn syrup company that had a factory in Kettle Springs. It burned down, and many locals blamed Cole and his friends for it. Quinn and her new friends fight to survive when someone dressed as Frendo comes after them.

Clown in a Cornfield generates little suspense and will only be scary for those who suffer from coulrophobia. It makes up for this by having a tight script with well-drawn central characters and exciting survival scenarios. It also isn’t empty-headed, commenting on generational divides and the failure of capitalism in small-town America.

There’s a sense of humor in the writing in Clown in a Cornfield, too. It pokes fun at Gen Z kids not being able to drive a stick shift or use rotary phones. The kills have some darkly amusing touches as well, with creative uses of cattle prods and other tools.

Douglas and Abrams are a likable daughter-father pairing and are surrounded by a fine supporting cast. Kevin Durand shows up for a few scenes as Cole’s dad, while Will Sasso plays the sheriff. For a slasher film, the acting is pretty strong all around.

Clown in a Cornfield is an entertaining slasher film, though it is disappointing that Craig can’t reach the heights of his film, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil. The brisk pace, game cast, clever script, and wild violence keep it afloat, though.

Author rating: 6/10