crysometimes, Coco and the Lost, Cowz crysometimes @ Green Door Store, Brighton, UK, April 30, 2025,

Photography by Nick Roseblade



Cowz might be the most fun I’ve had at a gig for a LONG time. This skewed, punk, pop duo consisting of Tasha Nicholl and Saga Wahlström, had the songs. Had the attitude and had the audience in the palm of their hands. When they started part of me went “Oh no…” as I’d been burnt by live pop stuff before. When it works, a backing track with people jumping around, shouting, rapping and singing is one of the best things ever and did Cowz ever work! From the offset they were taking no prisoners. “Video” kicked things off, but it wasn’t until “Most Fun I’ve Had in Ages” that things started to take off. Huge beats, glorious vocals, funny raps/jokes and an overriding feeling of empowerment and unity flowed from the stage. The first proper banger, and of offense to the tracks that came before, was “Ur No Rockstar”. Before the song, like all the songs, there was a brief intro from the group. Either “This is Video” or some little routine. For “Ur No Rockstar” the girls joked that dating drummers “Is shit”. Someone in the audience shouted out “I’ve never dated a boy” “Jealous…” came the response from the stage. As the set went on the music became more polished and vibrant. The set ended with the utter banger “Psycho”. The song featured the awesome line “Your type, just ain’t right, Don’t act like you didn’t know. Ps-Psychos, Ps-Psychos”. And then it was over. Cowz is what happens if you give Daphne and Celeste cheap cider, some bass, Crass and XCX records. Expect BIG things from Cowz!!!!

After a short break Coco and the Lost were up next. Musically they couldn’t have been any different from Cowz, but the message was on point. Be true to yourself, don’t let anyone put you down and most importantly you are awesome. “Communicator” kicked off the set sounding the Television. Ella Flannery possesses incredible stage presence and charisma. Despite her backing band playing to within an inch of their life, all eyes were on her as she stalked the stage. The highlight of the set was new single “Um and Ah”. This is a slice of indie pop excellence. During the chorus Flannery did a bobbing dance/move. Without being prompted, the crowd started bobbing in unison. The final three songs of “Figjam”, “Wonderful” and “I’ve Got Nothing John” were the standout moments. “Wonderful” was about “Those people you meet who have had no luck/an awful time and they’re still so positive and lovely” Flannery said. The final song has classic break up motifs but ends with a cutting “Say HI to you Mum” line. It’s Flannery’s ability to add something playful to a serious subject that makes her songs so enjoyable. There were times when you could see Flannery’s musical faves coming to the fore. Some songs sounded a bit Swift and “Wonderful” felt like her take on Davie Bowie’s “Heroes”, but these touches didn’t take anything away from her vocals and talent at working a room. If Flannery keeps writing songs like “Uh and Ah”, she won’t be lost for long.

The final act on the bill was crysometimes. In singer songwriter Megan Bush, crysometimes have someone who isn’t afraid to say what they’re really feeling. As were the crowd, who embraced their emotional side, and it all hung out. The set started with Bush just on vocals and being backed by Caleb on drums and Viv on bass. This was really powerful and set the tone. Later in the set Bush picked up a 12-string guitar and things really came to life. On “Slipaway” the lyrics “Slipaway, I made a huge mistake, Pulled up to your driveway, Saw you with her I left it too late” hung in the air like a poignant silence during an argument. The next banger of the set was “Harry”. The lyrics were powerful “I can’t be here; It’s an insufferable feeling. I’m being weird, Why can’t I be like you” and “Why can’t you do it for me darling, I wanna be like you honey” really summed up that empty feeling when you know a relationship is over, but you can’t/won’t do anything about it. “I was really sad when I wrote that” Bush said with a wry smile. But the set wasn’t all downer bangers. Half-way through “This is Me”, from the film Camp Rock. It was a majestic cover filled with passion, power, comedy and love. Bush was joined by Tasha Nicholl of Cowz for the final duet. “I’ve dreamt about doing that since I was six” Bush told us after. Before “Tell Me” Megan and Caleb got into a “Who’s on First” skit “Caleb tell me what’s next?” “Megan Tell Me”, “No, Caleb, Tell Me what is next?” “Megan Tell Me”. Throughout Viv had a big grin and a look of “This again…” before launching into it. In Viv and Caleb Bush has a powerhouse backing band. Caleb is an incredibly tight drummer, and Viv has stage presence and easily looks like the coolest person in any room she’s in. This coupled with the vulnerability Bush put in her songs, and vocals, makes them a group to watch.

When the show finished, the houselights came up, and we filed out into a surprisingly chilly night, despite the baking day. In the relative, quiet outside the Green Door we were all able to assess the bands we’d seen and their effect on us. It’s safe to say Cowz were the most fun, Coco and the Lost was the most polished and crysometimes the most emotional. What happens next with these three bands is down to them, they all have the songs and stage presence to do something special, but that’s the future, tonight that was literally the most fun I’ve had in ages!