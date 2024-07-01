



Mark Morton Desolation Published by Hachette

For those who don’t know, Mark Morton is the guitarist/lyricist for metal pioneers Lamb of God. Desolation, subtitled A Heavy Metal Memoir, is his story. In some ways, Morton’s tale is similar to many. Kid is picked on in school, falls in love with music, and finds his calling, encountering many a host of vices/obstacles/addictions along the way. There are a few characteristics, however, that set Morton’s story and Desolation apart.

First, Morton peppers his narrative with discussions at the start of each of the book’s chapters of songs that have influenced him in some way. Most of the songs Morton presents as touchstones are ones you might not expect for an extreme metal maven, spanning artists such as Little Feat, R.E.M., The Black Crowes, Sparklehorse, and Jason Isbell, among many others. It distinguishes Desolation from other rock and roll tales and gives perspective on the breadth of Morton’s musical talents and appreciations.

Second, and most harrowing, Morton has suffered unspeakable tragedy in the loss of a daughter at only two days old, and he details the suffering of holding his child in his own arms as she passes with honesty and grace. Finally, and partly due to the latter, Morton’s addiction to alcohol and painkillers spiraled, and he recounts his trials and tribulations with a starkness and insight that is not always present in rock and roll books.

Certainly, Morton’s time in Lamb of God, as well as side project Corntooth and his 2019 solo album, Anesthetic, are detailed, with studio and road warrior tales that provide insight into his musical accomplishments and endeavors. But it’s Morton’s overcoming of tragedy and addiction that is most inspiring about his tale. Written in engaging prose that immediately connects the reader with Morton’s passions and struggles, Desolation is a rarity of rock memoir, one that will appeal to fans of his musical work but also to those who appreciate riveting tales of human experience, sorrow, love, and ultimate redemption. (www.hachettebookgroup.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10