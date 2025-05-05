

Djo @ Palace Theatre, St. Paul, Minnesota, US, April 26, 2025

Djo, the musical moniker of Joe Keery, brought his sold out Back On You Tour to the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, MN on Saturday, April 26th. Post Animal, Keery’s previous band that he recently rejoined, provided support.

With a line so long it wrapped around the block and made its way back to the venues entrance from the other side, it was sure to be a thrilling night. Making their way to the entrance, it was evident that this was going to be a special night based on how many fans wore homemade merch with various puns relating to Djo.

As the venue slowly filled to the brim, Chicago Psychedelic Rock band Post Animal took the stage, opening with “Caving In.” It was recently announced that Keery rejoined Post Animal ahead of their upcoming release slated for June 24th, Iron. After about 30 minutes of non-stop jamming, Keery joined Post Animal on stage to perform two new tracks and one from his previous stint with the heavy hitters. Packed with full band harmonies and the kind of guitar riffs you can feel in your body, “Last Goodbye” and “Setting Sun” were a great indication for what we can expect to be an acclaimed upcoming album from the sextet.

After being thoroughly warmed up, the crowd was greeted with the opening synth to 2022’s “Runner,” the genre bending opening track from Djo’s 2022 album Decide. Playing a good mix of tracks across his entire discography, even extending many of the songs to help create a lively environment that invited the crowd to dance and jump as they enthusiastically sang along. Fan favorite moments were Keery’s animated piano playing on “Charlie’s Garden,” belting the chorus to “Lonesome Is A State Of Mind,” swaying to “End of Beginning,” and witnessing the ultimate jam session when Post Animal rejoined the stage for the encore performance of raucous “Flash Mountain.”

Djo and Post Animal have announced they’re hitting the road together again this fall for the Another Bite Fall Tour.

Check out photos from Taylor Nettnin below:

