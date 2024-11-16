Feats of Engineering





Issue #73 - Maya Hawke and Nilüfer Yanya

Are you feeling nostalgic for mid-’00s indie pop? Maybe the feel-good fuzz of Pains of Being Pure at Heart, the unfiltered quirk of of Montreal or Architecture in Helsinki, or—better yet—some combination of all of the above?

This duo’s debut album sounds like something from the Livejournal-to-MySpace era, full of unusual instrumental choices, sudden tempo changes, and other unabashed oddness, but there are solid melodies amidst all of that. It can be exhausting sometimes, but mostly it’s a lot of fun. (www.fantasyofabrokenheart.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 6.5/10