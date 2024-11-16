fantasy of a broken heart
Feats of Engineering
Dots Per Inch
Nov 13, 2024 Issue #73 - Maya Hawke and Nilüfer Yanya
Are you feeling nostalgic for mid-’00s indie pop? Maybe the feel-good fuzz of Pains of Being Pure at Heart, the unfiltered quirk of of Montreal or Architecture in Helsinki, or—better yet—some combination of all of the above?
This duo’s debut album sounds like something from the Livejournal-to-MySpace era, full of unusual instrumental choices, sudden tempo changes, and other unabashed oddness, but there are solid melodies amidst all of that. It can be exhausting sometimes, but mostly it’s a lot of fun. (www.fantasyofabrokenheart.bandcamp.com)
Author rating: 6.5/10
Rate this album
Average reader rating: 5/10
Average reader rating: 5/10
Most Recent
- 13 Best Songs of the Week: Elbow, Doves, Saint Etienne, Squid, and More (News) —
- No billionaire owners. No fear of taking a stand. 30% off subscriptions now! (News) —
- Godzilla [4K UHD] (Review) —
- bdrmm Announce New Album, Share New Song “John on the Ceiling” (News) —
- Jack White Announces 2025 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “You Got Me Searching” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.