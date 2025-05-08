



Fight or Flight Studio: Vertical Entertainment

Director: James Madigan

Fight or Flight is a rip-roaring action flick that never takes itself too seriously. Its light narrative keeps things fun, though it rarely sustains meaningful tension for its main cast. Josh Hartnett is a respectable lead with strong charisma—if a bit light on character motivation—and shows real talent in some genuinely solid action scenes. Katee Sackhoff, on the other hand, while appropriately intimidating, is sidelined in a role that never truly allows her to explore the full range of her acting abilities. Fight or Flight stands out from the assembly line of recent Hollywood action films, though entries like Nobody or Bullet Train have executed the concept more effectively.

The film opens with Lucas Reyes, an alcoholic former agent, wasting away in Bangkok. Two years after a botched mission and subsequent banishment from the U.S., Lucas now spends his days giving boat tours and avoiding conflict. But things change when he’s contacted by his ex, Katherine (Sackhoff), now the leader of a shadowy organization. She offers him a deal: locate and secure a notorious hacktivist known as “the Ghost” aboard an international flight, and he’ll be allowed to return to the U.S. A wrench is thrown into the plan when Lucas discovers he’s not alone—an array of mercenaries are also on board, all gunning for the Ghost and the bounty on their head. Trapped at 30,000 feet, Lucas is forced into a nonstop battle for survival.

Director James Madigan knows exactly what kind of film he’s making with this zany, 90-minute shot of adrenaline. It never overstays its welcome. The film keeps the comedy flowing and prioritizes spectacle over plot depth or character development, for better and for worse. The action scenes are chaotic and gleefully gory, full of inventive kills that are so over-the-top they invite laughter more than horror. There’s a visual flair reminiscent of David Leitch’s Bullet Train, and while the cast is kept tight among three central characters, the film could have benefited from fewer nameless baddies and more personality for Lucas’s opponents.

That said, the cast is definitely the film’s strongest asset. Hartnett’s recent bombastic return to Hollywood is more than welcome—he’s a fantastic leading man. Lucas’s constant struggle, dry humor, and buried sense of honor make him a joy to watch. Hartnett strikes a great balance between calculated killer and worn-out burnout, and it works. Sackhoff plays opposite him as the “guy in the chair” responsible for most of the exposition and a few great one-liners. Unfortunately, her character, Katy, is never given enough material to become more than a two-dimensional figure. Charithra Chandran also shares the screen as Isha, a plucky stewardess who acts as the audience’s surrogate, completely overwhelmed by the mayhem around her. Chandran brings energy and heart to the role and has solid chemistry with Hartnett.

Overall, Fight or Flight is a fun, if ultimately forgettable, thrill ride that benefits from a committed cast and outrageous action. The script is packed with laugh-out-loud moments and a few satisfying twists. Madigan clearly understood the assignment. While the film could have aimed higher to stand out in a crowded genre, viewers likely won’t regret jumping aboard this high-altitude romp.

Author rating: 6/10