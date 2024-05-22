



The Obsessed Gilded Sorrow Ripple Music

For the uninitiated, Obsessed leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich is one of the architects and pioneers of what’s now called doom metal. He sang with Saint Vitus (often considered one of the “big four” of classic doom alongside Candlemass, Trouble, and Pentagram) on several occasions during gaps in his band’s existence, and also fronted Spirit Caravan as well. Since the return of The Obsessed to full-time action with 2017’s Sacred and really for most of their almost five-decade existence, fans have known that as long as Weinrich is in charge, it’s The Obsessed, much like Mark E. Smith once proclaimed that if it’s him and “your granny on bongos,” it’s The Fall.

That said, this album, their first in seven years, features Weinrich backed by drummer Brian Constantino, bassist Chris Angelberger, and perhaps most crucially, the addition of new second guitarist Jason Taylor, making this the only Obsessed album recorded as a quartet and not as a trio.

Taylor and Weinrich’s dual-guitar action here creates a slightly different sound than classics like their self-titled 1990 album or 1994’s The Church Within and really ups the ante in terms of heaviness. No fan of their previous albums will be disappointed by this, particularly as lead single “Realize a Dream” hits with those crunchy doom-laden riffs fans have come to expect. Other highlights here include the incredibly-titled “Stoned Back to the Bomb Age,” the title track, and “Jaline,” but the whole thing is a solid listen from start to finish, especially at only nine songs in 36 minutes or so. Long live The Obsessed! (www.ripple-music.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10