 girlpuppy @ Baby's All Right, Brooklyn, New York, US, April 10, 2025 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, April 14th, 2025  
Subscribe

girlpuppy

girlpuppy

girlpuppy @ Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, New York, US, April 10, 2025,

Apr 13, 2025 By Kimberley Ross Photography by Kimberley Ross Web Exclusive

On April 10, 2025, girlpuppy - the indie project of Atlanta-based artist Becca Harvey—played Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, one of her first shows following the release of her sophomore album Sweetness. The set showcased the album’s dreamy mix of shoegaze and early-2000s pop-rock, with Harvey leaning into its themes of heartbreak and self-growth.




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #74

Feb 28, 2025 Issue #74 - The Protest Issue with Kathleen Hanna and Bartees Strange

Most Recent