girlpuppy girlpuppy @ Baby’s All Right, Brooklyn, New York, US, April 10, 2025,

Photography by Kimberley Ross Web Exclusive



On April 10, 2025, girlpuppy - the indie project of Atlanta-based artist Becca Harvey—played Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, one of her first shows following the release of her sophomore album Sweetness. The set showcased the album’s dreamy mix of shoegaze and early-2000s pop-rock, with Harvey leaning into its themes of heartbreak and self-growth.