Upon hearing Phoneboy’s irresistible single “Ferrari” back in 2023, the listener might have been forgiven for assuming the New Jersey-founded indie rock outfit to have been some long-lost college band that rose and fell in relative obscurity during the mid- to late-2000s. Far from derisive, such a comparison could not be higher praise for a phenomenal band whose sound convincingly manages to oscillate between those of golden age Strokes and Make Believe-era Weezer, with healthy doses of third wave emo and pop-punk influences thrown in for good measure. The band’s output is often intoxicatingly nostalgic, sometimes unbearably so, rich in anthemic choruses and retro-inspired synths, complementing winkingly clever lyrics documenting the trials and tribulations of modern youth. There is something achingly present to this work, however, a sense of skilled musical literacy and artistic awareness unique to artists experiencing an era in real time. The music is as tailored to the current decade as it would’ve been the soundtracks of 2008’s Sex Drive or the following year’s Jennifer’s Body. Those of a certain age, now wistful for that increasingly distant era and scene know exactly what I mean. Such a description applies to each of the group’s releases but could not be more applicable than on its third studio album Heartbreak Designer, the grand culmination of Phoneboy’s influences and aspirations up to this point.

By way of comparison, Heartbreak Designer boasts a fuller and more aggressive sound than 2021’s Phoneboy and 2023’s Moving Out, the group boldly departing its comfort zone to explore vastly atmospheric, arena-ready explosions of pure indie rock bliss. Epic opener “Wayside” lights the listener up with such aching lines as, “And I would like to believe / That you’re still coming over / And we’re still getting closer / But that’s when we were younger / That’s what we were told.” Phoneboy, more than any other current rock outfit, seems more likely to produce its generation’s great guitar-driven youth culture anthem—a much needed sensation for an ever-bleak era. An especially remarkable feature of Heartbreak Designer is its inclusion of keyboardist Jordan Torres on vocals, her punkily defiant delivery breathing fresh life into such tracks as the scrappy “Better than You” and pop-punk revival number “I Look Alive.” Elsewhere, power-pop homage “Hung Up” showcases guitarist Ricky Dana’s wistful vocals, “On and On” effectively merges the Strokes with Sugarcult, and the stunning Torres-sung “Red Wine” finds the group flirting with intricately textured dream pop. Both latter cuts are central standouts, displaying the group’s increasing ambition.

The superb “OMG” recalls Moving Out’s overarching sense of modern suburban ennui, while the album’s title track covers movingly intimate ground, addressing themes of broken familial bonds and shattered dreams. “Walking on the water, I can’t see the bottom,” sings guitarist Wyn Barnum. “Photograph each other / It lasts a bit longer.” This track in particular marks a significant turning point for the group, revealing a penchant for stirring lyrical character sketches. In its own peculiar sense, the infectious “Something on My Mind” recalls untitled-era blink-182, as the band weds guitar-heavy melodies with a spacey production quality. Perhaps most impressive is the group’s ability to translate its influences into a sound uniquely its own. This is especially evident on the closing “Running Out of Time,” which serves as a sonic continuation of “Something on My Mind,” fascinatingly resembling blink by way of Third Eye Blind, though delivered in Phoneboy’s signature DIY indie rock style.

As with Phoneboy and Moving Out, Heartbreak Designer is a solid effort, lacking a single subpar track. The album’s highest points—“Wayside,” “Better than You,” “I Look Alive,” “On and On,” and “Red Wine”—rank among the band’s finest musical efforts, while even the album’s least remarkable moments still offer plenty to enjoy. Heartbreak Designer may be the group’s most fully realized effort to date, as well as its most consistent and experimental. Phoneboy’s star continues to rise, and deservedly so, for this is a special group with a captivating vision and a discography difficult to ignore. (www.phoneboy.band)

Author rating: 8/10