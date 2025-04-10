



Jimmy Page and The Black Crowes Live at the Greek Classicberry & The Black Crowes Partnership

Web Exclusive

When this LP was first released in 2000, it was frankly all a bit of a mess. Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson met the experience with a surprising lack of excitement, describing it in one interview as “just a job,” and due to contractual limitations with The Black Crowes’ label at the time, the release was mainly a Led Zeppelin running list with a few blues and rock staples thrown in.

Now, a quarter of a century later, this re-release is really a case of righting some historic wrongs from a number of special performances at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and Jones Beach in 1999. The 36-track anniversary album was produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley. Refreshingly, it features 16 previously unreleased songs.

Two of the new additions are stellar versions of potentially some of the best songs that The Black Crowes have ever written—“Wiser Time” from 1994’s Amorica and “No Speak No Slave” off the breakthrough 1992 Southern Harmony and Musical Companion record.

The recording of this remastered and complete version of the show is crystal clear with Chris Robinson’s voice and the dynamic interplay between guitar legends Jimmy Page, Audley Freed, and Rich Robinson meshing into a truly potent sound. One particular highlight includes Jimmy Page’s signature B-bender guitar on The Black Crowes’ bluesy smash, “She Talks to Angels.” To close out the main set-list, a superb rendition of Zeppelin’s “Out on the Tiles” blends seamlessly into the iconic “Whole Lotta Love.”

Formats include a 6-LP box-set version, a 3-CD issue and a “best of” double album vinyl which picks out 15 tracks from the full show. Featured on some formats is a never-before-released song Rich Robinson and Jimmy Page wrote while jamming during a soundcheck. The track, aptly titled “Jam,” is a real gem for fans.

It’s a shame that this more complete version never happened way back in 2000 first time round, but it’s certainly better late than never. Live at the Greek a snapshot of a sublime live performance that you can kick back to and really lose yourself in. (www.theblackcrowes.com)

Author rating: 8/10