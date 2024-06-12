



Good Looks Lived Here For a While Keeled Scales

Web Exclusive

The Austin-based and Tyler Jordan-led Good Looks uncorks a doozy of a sophomore album on Lived Here For a While. The album touches on a myriad of approaches and themes, but one thing that is consistent throughout is Jordan’s first person narrative and guitarist Jake Ames’ blistering leads. Not one to shrink from sharing his experiences or views, where some more politically themed songs (“White Out,” “Vultures”) may feel overly pointed, Jordan’s openness around complex family dynamics (“Day of Judgment,” “Why Don’t You Believe Me?”) demands an empathetic listen.

Raised in a Christian fundamentalist household, it’s no wonder Jordan turns his back on his upbringing in the brooding “Day of Judgment,” even if the song ends with a prayerful “amen” in the hope that we will be remembered for our worldly deeds. And the six-minute reworking of a nearly decade old song, “Why Don’t You Believe Me?,” brings things to a smoldering and revealing close. But not all here makes for heavy emotional sledding. In spite of being a break-up song, the rollicking rhythm and good wishes of the opening “If It’s Gone” makes for a grown up reworking of Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young.” While the celebratory romp of Jordan’s tribute to his current partner, “Vaughn,” is an old school shout out that recalls other women clearly in the sights of Cupid’s arrow, like Little Richard’s “Lucille” and Chuck Berry’s “Carol.”

Though Good Look’s last album, Bummer Year, was released just a few short years ago, the album in fact was recorded well before but delayed in search of a label and the intervention of a global pandemic. To say that Lived Here For a While is a giant leap forward would be doing Jordan’s prior work a disservice, but suffice it to say that the band is tighter, the guitars crunchier, and Jordan’s lyrical approach more refined. Ames’ showcase, “Can You See Me Tonight?,” and the revved up “Self-destructor,” would have you believe that the band can cook up a hard-charging and hook-filled anthem on a moment’s notice. A confident stride forward. (www.goodlooksband.com)

Author rating: 8/10