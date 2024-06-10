Luke Combs
Luke Combs
Luke Combs @ Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, US, June 7, 2024,
Jun 10, 2024
Photography by Moses Namkung
Web Exclusive
Country music superstar Luke Combs played a sold out show Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium last weekend, and Under the Radar photographer Moses Namkung was there to capture the highlights. Drawing from an extensive Setlist that saw Combs play material of his own alongside covers by Ed Sheeran, Tracy Chapman and Shania Twain among others, Combs delivered a stunning performance that further cemented his status as one of the genre’s biggest success stories of the modern era.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- The Silence of the Choir (Review) —
- Luke Combs @ Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, US, June 7, 2024 (Review) —
- illuminati hotties Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Didn’t” (Feat. Cavetown) (News) —
- bar italia Surprise-Releases New EP (News) —
- The The Share Tim Pope-Directed Video for New Song “Cognitive Dissident” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.