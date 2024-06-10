 Luke Combs @ Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, US, June 7, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Luke Combs

Luke Combs

Luke Combs @ Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, US, June 7, 2024,

Jun 10, 2024 By Moses Namkung Photography by Moses Namkung Web Exclusive
Country music superstar Luke Combs played a sold out show Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium last weekend, and Under the Radar photographer Moses Namkung was there to capture the highlights. Drawing from an extensive Setlist that saw Combs play material of his own alongside covers by Ed Sheeran, Tracy Chapman and Shania Twain among others, Combs delivered a stunning performance that further cemented his status as one of the genre’s biggest success stories of the modern era.




