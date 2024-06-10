

Luke Combs Luke Combs

Luke Combs Luke Combs @ Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, US, June 7, 2024,

Photography by Moses Namkung Web Exclusive



Country music superstar Luke Combs played a sold out show Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium last weekend, and Under the Radar photographer Moses Namkung was there to capture the highlights. Drawing from an extensive Setlist that saw Combs play material of his own alongside covers by Ed Sheeran, Tracy Chapman and Shania Twain among others, Combs delivered a stunning performance that further cemented his status as one of the genre’s biggest success stories of the modern era.