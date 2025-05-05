Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds @ Salt Shed, Chicago, US, April 28, 2025,
May 05, 2025
Photography by Joshua Mellin
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds saddled up for a two night set at Chicago’s Salt Shed as part of the the Wild God Tour. Featuring long time collaborator Warren Ellis, and Radiohead member Colin Greenwood, the band played through Cave’s ranging history, touching on tracks from 12 of their 18 albums, with a heavy dose of 2024’s Wild God at the forefront.
Joshua Mellin was on site to capture the Grand Lord of Gothic Darkness in all his glory:
