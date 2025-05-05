 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds @ Salt Shed, Chicago, US, April 28, 2025 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 5th, 2025  
Subscribe

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds @ Salt Shed, Chicago, US, April 28, 2025,

May 05, 2025 By Joshua Mellin Photography by Joshua Mellin Web Exclusive

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds saddled up for a two night set at Chicago’s Salt Shed as part of the the Wild God Tour. Featuring long time collaborator Warren Ellis, and Radiohead member Colin Greenwood, the band played through Cave’s ranging history, touching on tracks from 12 of their 18 albums, with a heavy dose of 2024’s Wild God at the forefront.

Joshua Mellin was on site to capture the Grand Lord of Gothic Darkness in all his glory:




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #74

Feb 28, 2025 Issue #74 - The Protest Issue with Kathleen Hanna and Bartees Strange

Most Recent