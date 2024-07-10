Dua Lipa, Hozier, Sam Smith
Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland, July 2-5, 2024,
Jul 08, 2024
Photography by Laura Studarus
Web Exclusive
The 2024 edition of Open’er Festival took place last weekend (July 2nd-5th) on the site of Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia, Poland. Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Hozier were among a host of star-studded names that performed across the festival’s four days and Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus was on hand to capture the highlights.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Galaxie 500 Announce New Archival Album, Share Unreleased Tracks: “Shout You Down” and “I Wanna Live (News) —
- Spiritualized’s J Spaceman & John Coxon Announce Score and Share New Track “Mother’s Milk” (News) —
- Magdalena Bay Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Image” (News) —
- Premiere: We Are The Willows Share New Single “Forgiveness / Forgetness” (News) —
- illuminati hotties Shares Title Track “Power” from Upcoming Album (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.