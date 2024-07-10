 Open'er Festival, Gdynia, Poland, July 2-5, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, July 10th, 2024  
Subscribe

Dua Lipa, Hozier, Sam Smith

Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland, July 2-5, 2024,

Jul 08, 2024 By Laura Studarus Photography by Laura Studarus Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


The 2024 edition of Open’er Festival took place last weekend (July 2nd-5th) on the site of Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia, Poland. Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Hozier were among a host of star-studded names that performed across the festival’s four days and Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus was on hand to capture the highlights.

21 Savage
21 Savage
21 Savage
21 Savage
Air
Air
Air
Air
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith
Sam Smith
Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Doja Cat
Hozier
Hozier
Hozier
Hozier
Fans
Fans
Taco Hemingway
Taco Hemingway
Taco Hemingway
Taco Hemingway
Taco Hemingway
Taco Hemingway
Don Toliver
Don Toliver
Ice Spice
Ice Spice
Ice Spice
Ice Spice




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #72

Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore

Most Recent