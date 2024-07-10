



Dua Lipa, Hozier, Sam Smith Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland, July 2-5, 2024,

Photography by Laura Studarus Web Exclusive



The 2024 edition of Open’er Festival took place last weekend (July 2nd-5th) on the site of Kosakowo Airport in Gdynia, Poland. Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Hozier were among a host of star-studded names that performed across the festival’s four days and Under the Radar photographer Laura Studarus was on hand to capture the highlights.

21 Savage

21 Savage

Air

Air

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

Hozier

Hozier

Fans

Taco Hemingway

Taco Hemingway

Taco Hemingway

Don Toliver

Ice Spice